Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ slated for global release

The first filming schedule of action-packed thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’, which is being co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and S. Sashikanth’s YNOT Studios, has concluded in Abu Dhabi with Hrithik Roshan.

It spanned across 27 days.

The second schedule has begun with Saif Ali Khan in Lucknow. The film will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte playing a pivotal character. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are helming the Hindi remake too.

A cult classic in its own right, ‘Vikram Vedha’ is a neo-noir action thriller based on the folk tale ‘Vikram Aur Betaal’. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

“We are delighted to be working with Hrithik and Saif — two great actors,” Pushkar and Gayatri, the directors, said in a statement. “With a superb team around us, we hope to deliver a film that will be intense and exciting.”

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, said: “‘Vikram Vedha’ promises to be one of the most thrilling and entertaining films of the year. The announcement itself has sparked off a great deal of interest in the audience.”

He added: “We’re ecstatic to reunite this dynamic duo after two decades on the big screen. We cannot wait for ‘Vikram Vedha’ to work its magic in the theatres and become a box-office hit.”

The 2002 film ‘Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum’ was the last release where Hrithik and Saif were seen together.

Commenting on ‘Vikram Vedha’, co-producer S. Sashikanth said: “After having produced the original version in Tamil four years ago, we are excited to see how ‘Vikram Vedha’ has been shaping up in Hindi with Hrithik and Saif pushing the boundaries and taking this story to a global audience.