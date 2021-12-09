Christina Aguilera to Receive the First-Ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

It’s about time for Christina Aguilera’s arrival! The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will receive the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, NBC and E! announced today (Dec. 1). Fellow PCA nominee Becky G will present the award to Aguilera at the ceremony.

The five-time PCAs Award-winner will be honored for her contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

“There is a reason Christina Aguilera is referred to as ‘the voice of our generation.’ She not only has an extraordinary voice, but as a creator, produces music that evokes true emotion and resonates across so many different demographics,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “Christina is an idol and we cannot wait to celebrate her successes and present her with the inaugural Music Icon award.”

In addition to receiving the award, the “Pa Mis Muchachas” singer will take the PCAs stage for the second time to perform a never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs, culminating in music from her highly-anticipated new Spanish-language album. This will be her first Spanish-language album in over two decades, since the release of Mi Reflejo in 2000.

The mother of two previously performed at the 2013 People’s Choice Awards when she received the People’s Voice Award.

Renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs, Aguilera has sold more than 43 million records worldwide and achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the fourth female artist to ever top the chart for three consecutive decades.

The celebrated singer has been honored with an array of impressive accolades, including five Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, PCAs People’s Voice Award, Glamour’s Woman of the Year, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Rolling Stone Magazine also gave the superstar the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 to ever be included in the esteemed magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time.

The producer and “Lady Marmalade” alum made her big screen debut opposite Cher in 2010’s hit film Burlesque. In 2011, Aguilera inspired fans as a coach on NBC’s Emmy Award-winning show The Voice. In 2018 she launched a sold-out residency in Las Vegas called The Xperience.

And the stage isn’t the only place Aguilera is using her voice for good. In 2009, she became a global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief and has since helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.

Don’t miss Christina Aguilera receive the first-ever Music Icon Award when the 2021 People’s Choice Awards air Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

The People’s Choice Awards and Live From E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.