Chris Hemsworth Trolls Brother Liam in Hilarious Message: “Always Great Interacting With My Fans”

Just a little Hemsworth humor. Chris Hemsworth couldn’t resist poking fun at his younger brother Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram post on Dec. 7. Sharing a few pictures of the actors grasping each other’s hands and baring their biceps, the Thor star joked that it’s “always great interacting with my fans.”

“Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self,” Chris captioned the series of snapshots of the two. “Not in looks, but just a real go getter attitude. He insisted on the resemblance and I assured him no one else has this look.” The last photo in the series is of Liam striking a pose while rocking a fedora.

“Was great to meet you Leon,” Chris teased, “good luck in the future.”

Needless to say, fans got a kick out of Chris’ post. “Well you and this Leon really look alike,” one follower quipped in the comments section. “I am afraid you might be brothers.” Added another, “Ahhh the genes of this family…”

Chris, 38, and Liam, 31, also have an older brother, Luke Hemsworth, 41, who’s an actor, as well. And whether they’re trolling one another on social media or enjoying some fun in the sun on their surfboards, this trio knows how to have a good time.

Luke once told Us Weekly the brothers have a “healthy rivalry,” but they tend to pursue different projects. Though, Chris and Liam did both try out for Thor.

During a 2017 interview with W magazine, Chris recalled auditioning with director Kenneth Branagh and thinking he “nailed it.” Only he didn’t hear back.

“Months went by and then my brother, my little brother, Liam, was in Australia and sent a tape across and he got a call back, then another call back and then was down to the last kind of four or five people for it,” he told the publication. “I remember sitting in Vancouver, shooting Cabin in the Woods with Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon. Both of them were looking at the trades at this sort of top five guys for Thor and saying, ‘Why aren’t you in the mix here? What happened?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I blew my audition I guess.’ None of those guys got it. My manager then called up and said, ‘You know, [Liam’s] got an older brother. Can we bring him back in?'”

Chris got to try again and the rest, as they say, is history. “So I did an audition in Vancouver in this hotel room with my mum reading Anthony Hopkins’ part,” he continued. “She must have nailed it because it got me back in the room and that second audition was a lot different than my first one. I came in kind of with a little, I guess, motivation and maybe frustration that my little brother had gotten further than me. It’s a little family, sibling rivalry sort of kicked up in me. Then it moved pretty quick from there. It was cool.”

During a 2019 interview with GQ Australia, Liam said he “never really wanted” the role. “I always felt I was too young for it-I was screen testing when I was 18,” he told the magazine. “The other guys in it were all late twenties or early thirties. I didn’t feel Thor-ish.”

And he called Chris his real-life “hero.”

“I look up to him,” Liam continued. “He’s honestly my last call, when I find myself in a position where I’m 50-50 about a script, then I call Chris. And his opinion, I trust more than anyone in my team.” Talk about a super brotherly bond!