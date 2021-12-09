Writing on the Wall

It is time for the PTI government to stop investing its energies in trying to refute the findings of surveys and turn its attention to issues that are making people complain so much. We’re at that point in the electoral cycle when feverish campaigning for the next election is about to take off, after all, which also makes it the time when surveys gauging public sentiment are carried out in most working democracies. That’s why it ought to concern the ruling party at a survey by Transparency International (TI) has revealed that more than 90 per cent of Pakistanis believe inflation has been higher in PTI’s time than any other administration.

Just the other day a similar survey by Ipsos, also a respected organization, found people complaining about inflation more than anything else. So far the government has taken the line that it is all because of exogenous factors outside its sphere of influence, and therefore not its fault. But if that were true other countries, especially in the region, would have registered similar inflation rates; which is not the case. And while it is true that international commodity prices have been on an uptrend lately, it is also true that Pakistan’s consumer price index (CPI) was rising very steeply even when international prices were depressed. Back then the government used to blame previous administrations and “mafias” for the phenomenon.

Now, since the people have been burdened by unfairly high prices for far too long, they are desperate for a change. And for the government, which is responsible for giving them that change, to brush this issue aside amounts to rubbing salt in their wounds. That is hardly the smartest strategy considering the election is now not very far and middle- and lower-income groups that suffer the most from persistent inflation also form the largest part of the voting public.

TI has, in fact, done the government’s own work for it, which should be appreciated.

But it would be all for nothing, for TI as well as the government, if no lessons are learnt from it. *