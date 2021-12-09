Woke and Qalb-e-Saleem

It is a human desire to enjoy fine food. Among food, meat is a superior source of nutrition. Americans made an industry out of meat production and ensured its nationwide supply so that prime quality meat was widely accessible and economical. Over the years as obesity increased and protein diets became the rage, the demand for chicken, Turkey and beef etc led to extreme animal cruelty in the business.

This cruelty towards animals was exposed through heart-wrenching documentaries such as Earthlings, Eating you Alive and Cowspiracy etc. Woke individuals made these films.

A plant-based eating lifestyle is perfectly in line with Islamic values even though Allah allows Muslims to eat the meat of permissible animals. The favourite foods of the prophet (PBUH) were dates, vinegar, olive oil, figs, barley, honey, melon, gourd, grapes, mushroom, pomegranate and milk. The meat was a rare treat enjoyed mainly at a Valima banquet.

The recent rising trend of following a whole food plant-based diet, and consuming vinegar, dates and mushrooms has gained popularity in the US. The science behind a plant-based diet shows great promise in reversing common health conditions such as diabetes, blood pressure etc-arising from the consumption of animal protein. Plant-based diets are hence gaining popularity for health, energy and longevity. Dr Campbell and Dr Gregor are pioneering American doctors advocating this way of eating. These physicians conducted groundbreaking studies and wrote best selling books, promoting a plant-based way of eating.

Political correctness is a huge failing of the Islamic world, one that pushes us into the red zone of hypocrisy.

Intermittent fasting is another rising trend for health and anti-ageing. Known as 18:6 the practice of restructuring one’s eating window to 6 hours is considered the optimal eating habit. This trend has caught on internationally and is perfectly aligned with the Islamic practice of fasting. Apart from the month-long fasting in Ramadan, the prophet (PBUH) fasted on Mondays and Thursdays. Experts in the west recommend alternate day fasting (ADF) as the optimum level. ADF too is perfectly in line with Islam as ADF is known as the fast of Prophet Dawood (PBUH), which is the most beloved to Allah as quoted in Sahih al Bukhari (3420). In another attempt at self-introspection, Americans aspired for

Political correctness began in the 1960s. Political correctness presses upon civility when exercising the privilege of free speech. Terms that are derogatory or have an offensive connotation, are rephrased. Political correctness is a huge failing of the Islamic world, one that pushes us into the red zone of hypocrisy. Among the four signs of the hypocrite, pointed out by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the fourth sign is to “exceed all norms of decency when arguing.” (?a??? al-Bukh?r? 34, ?a??? Muslim 58).

If seen through the lens of Islam, political correctness is all about guarding the tongue, which includes daily communication in addition to the instance of argumentation. The pursuit of political correctness perfectly correlates with the hadith: “The Muslim is the one from whose tongue and hand the people are safe” (Sunan An Nasai 4995) The tongue now includes print, electronic and social media.

Within the US, the objectification of women is the underpinning of popular culture. Women are- infantilized, sexualized and objectified. Referring to women as chicks and dolls and depicting them in a derogatory way on print and electronic media was previously commonplace. Women challenged these notions and demanded respect. Their critical mass brought about change, even if things are far from perfect. American men now disassociate themselves from chauvinistic men. The former US President Donald Trump’s election campaign is a fine example of this phenomenon. In other applications of socially responsible use of language, the terms disabled or handicapped have now been replaced by differently-abled and the blind are now referred to as visually impaired.

These minor changes in speech have a tremendously positive impact on the well-being of vulnerable and marginalized individuals living in a society. As an extension of political correctness, victim-blaming was and is a common universal occurrence. This is now being called out. Every time someone tries to shame the victim by putting the onus on the victim, people take a stand and demand that they show empathy instead.

This victim-blaming culture turns truly toxic when it blames women for sexual assault committed on them. The American police routinely ask victims who report sexual assault the insensitive question, “what were you wearing?”

American academia is countering this culture of victim-blaming with exhibits in universities that showcase actual clothing worn by victims at the time. The visual medium communicates how victims were predominantly dressed in everyday common clothing, and not something provocative. This aims to address the myth of women’s clothing being the raison d’etre of sexual assault. Victim blaming precludes the delivery of justice to the victim. It impedes psychological healing and brings about social ostracism instead, which can even cause some victims to commit suicide. In the US, the real culprits are often alcohol and the indecency broadcasted through the visual culture, which fuels sexual fantasies and desires. Rape is also about power, at times. Whatever be the motive, it is only swift penal action that can prevent its occurrence. Pakistan badly needs to get up to speed now that we too are seeing the same question being posed here, by the general public, which considers only the burqa as acceptable clothing.

Qalb-e-Saleem aspirations raise the bar of a personal code of conduct. Allah SWT says in the Quran, “O you who believe! stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even as against yourselves, or your parents, or your close relatives, and whether it be (against) rich or poor: for Allah can best protect both. Follow not the lusts (of your hearts), lest you swerve, and if you distort (justice) or decline to do justice, verily Allah is well-acquainted with all that you do.” (4:135) This verse of the Quran compels us to search for our blind spots and question our deep-rooted prejudices and failings. Qalb-e-Saleem cannot be obtained without being staunch about justice and holding oneself accountable to the nth degree.

Paradise does not come cheap!

With the US, Islamophobia is an ingrained fear since it

was subconsciously groomed well before 9/11 through Hollywood and popular culture. The changing world of 9/11 simply put the spotlight on it.

Islamophobia is now being challenged and rejected even as it is prevalent. There is positive news coverage of Islam and people are being taught to view it as a religion, and not merely as a lethal political force.

There used to be Arab stereotypes in popular media that demonised the culture and the people. These caricatures and stereotypes garnered support for Israel and weakened the cause of Palestinians. With social media covering the recent assault on Gaza and Palestinians in Ramadan 2021, the stereotype is being challenged. Footage shared through the American social networking site Facebook by Palestinian citizen journalists pricked and poked the world conscience. Opposing the Israeli aggression became a global response. “The Independent” newspaper reported on various days of May 2021, how Italian dockyard workers repeatedly refused to load ammunition aboard an Israeli ship to do their bit against genocide. The Islamic states did not do anything substantive beyond the usual condemnations. In Pakistan, political parties took up the cause with slogans, pamphlets and public booth setups. Such actions do nothing for Palestine. Such public engagement mainly facilitates the political parties in staying relevant-without doing anything for the very real cause of social justice desperately needed in their society. Such red herring activism is the hallmark of Pakistani political parties, which chant the slogan of Islamic brotherhood. Kashmir and Palestine are both red herrings, for our political parties.

Qalb-e-Saleem is a long shot.

Meanwhile, in the US, even cultural appropriation is being rejected because it is seen as disrespecting another culture by adopting certain elements of it, in one’s appearance, for the sake of vanity. The prophet forbade cultural appropriation, when he said, “Whoever imitates a people is one of them.” (Sunan Ab? D?w?d 4031)

Westerners are generally truthful, which is the raison d’etre of them being the most advanced nations of the world.

Human nature has evil in it, and lies are the foundation of all evil. In the western world, social possibilities are restricted for outright lies, hence gaslighting is common instead. Gaslighting is a psychological ploy employed for subtle but toxic manipulation aimed at making people doubt their judgment and their statements. This phenomenon has been studied, acknowledged and is being called out especially on social media. At the end of the day, all these actions and behaviour of calling out evil can be summed up to be living the commandment of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) when he said: “If someone among you sees wrong he must right it by his hand if he can (deed, conduct, action). If he cannot, then by his tongue (speak up, verbally oppose); if he cannot, then by his gaze (silent expression of disapproval); and if he cannot, then in his heart. The last is the minimum expression of his conviction (faith, courage).” (Sahih Muslim 49).It also encompasses another commandment of the prophet whereby he said, “Help your brother, whether he is an oppressor or he is an oppressed one. People asked, “O Allah’s Messenger (PBUH)! It is all right to help him if he is oppressed, but how should we help him if he is an oppressor?” The Prophet (PBUH) said, “By preventing him from oppressing others.” (Sahih Al Bukhari 2444). Such people are called woke in popular culture. The woke trend is on the rise. It started with the youth but is spreading to the older generation, with the US military being the latest addition to the fold. The military is the backbone of the superpower that is the US. It has long been accused of being the instrument of global hegemony and dominance. They too are now taking actions that are being termed woke. This has led to much recent debate and controversy within conservative US political circles.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. She can be reached at aliya1924@gmail.com.