A Tragic Land

If warning could do wonders, the endless ringing of humanitarian organisations’ alarm bells about an unprecedented food crisis in Afghanistan would have long brought smiles on over 3.5 million angst-ridden faces. As winter bites, the war-devastated country is fast sinking into yet another pit of suffering. With the UN putting on the alert of about 23 million Afghans braving emergency levels of food insecurity, the World Food Programme cautioning, “we are on a countdown to catastrophe,” and now Washington lamenting that hunger would “kill more people than all the bombs and bullets of the past two decades,” what more do we need to hear to finally raise our eyelids to the frightening development before us.

Since temperatures have already begun to dip below freezing point, it is no longer a question of some far-fetched tragedy that might happen if the odds are stacked against us. To the beautiful land’s great misfortune, its patience when it comes to walking on the same thorny path over and over and over again is about to be tested for the nth time. May some divine miracle bring an end to their pain because the worldly powers are clearly not in the mood. When the international community is asked to ease restrictions on Kabul, it raises the security card. As the Biden administration keeps groping in the dark for some “assistance options” that would placate its bruised ego, millions continue to bear the brunt of Big Brother’s failed policies. Now, the resumption of aid to ensure the survival of about one million children should not have been broadcasted here, there and everywhere in an ideal world. But since Afghanistan’s young hills and old wounds are not valued much in this great game of politics, the imminent anarchy, widespread destitution and the nightmarish cursing from hell warrant little response. Had it been any other state, especially one in the ever-so-prestigious First World, never-ending donations from the soft-hearted would have long averted the crisis. However, the rugged terrain’s distance from the sacred land keeps encouraging widespread oblivion to parents selling daughters to feed their younger children, people stealing sacks of grains from beggars on gunpoint and children running after shoppers in hopes for a tiny morsel of bread. Afghanistan is used to living in sheer helplessness. But, the curtain is now down, the power show is done with, and the spotlight haunts all of us. For, they may sleep on an empty stomach but would the world be able to live a life of guilt? *