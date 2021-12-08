18 mln families availing free medical treatment through health card: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan said that about 18 million families across the country are being provided free medical treatment through the Health Card facility.

Talking to media persons while inaugurating the OPD Pilot project for Beneficiaries of Health Facility Program here, the SAPM said the present government is committed for ensuring universal health coverage.

Dr Faisal said that beneficiaries are receiving National Health Cards which is providing financial protection for indoor healthcare services under universal health coverage.

He said all preparations are underway to expand the group of selected beneficiaries from primary health care to outpatient departments in Islamabad.

The SAPM said the scope of the health facility program has spread across the country and no poor person would have to face difficulties in availing of treatment facilities.

Dr Faisal said that more than 500 public and private hospitals in the country are on the panel of Sehat Sahulat Card, adding that the government is introducing revolutionary reforms in the health sector.

He said that free-of-cost medical facilities would be provided throughout Punjab under the Universal Health coverage soon.