‘Vote ko Izzat do’ to be played by Capt Safdar at his son Juanid’s wedding

ISLAMABAD: Captain (retd) Safdar Awan, the husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, has promised to dance at the wedding of his son Junaid Safdar.

His declaration came after a video of Maryam singing at her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding reception went viral on social media.

Captain (retd) Safdar told journalists that singing at wedding functions is a tradition for them, and that in the past, ‘Desan Da Raja’ was performed at wedding functions.

He wondered why people were criticising Maryam for singing on an occasion which was special for her. “I will sing and whatever dance I had learned, I will perform at Junaid’s wedding,” he vowed.

The PML-N leader said that the song ‘Vote ko Izzat Do‘ would also be played at his son’s wedding. He maintained that only close relatives have been invited to the simple wedding program.

Guests will be served only one dish, said Safdar.

Maryam Nawaz sings ‘Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko’

On Monday, a video clip of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz crooning the popular Bollywood song ‘Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko’ at the wedding of her son, Junaid Safdar, went viral on social media.

When a live singer with a band leaves the stage midway and approaches towards Maryam Nawaz, he can be seen singing a favorite Bollywood song.

The singer hands her the microphone and beckons her to finish the song.

Maryam accepts the invitation and starts singing to cheers and loud clapping.