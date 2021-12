On Wednesday, it has been revealed that substandard cooking oil which was fenced from Iran is being sold in the suburban areas of the country’s largest city Karachi , Daily Times reported.

The weekly selling ratio of Iran-smuggled cooking reached 60,000 tonnes and monthly reached 0.25m tons at the price of Rs200 per litre.

Sources said that the smelly cooking oil sale-exchange continued with complete tax evasion.

Cooking oil in Pakistan is being imported from Indonesia and Malaysia.