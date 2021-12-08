Pakistan records nine more coronavirus deaths, 310 infections

On Wednesday, the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that the country has reported 9 coronavirus deaths and 310 new cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday).

After adding the fresh cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,287,703. However, the overall death toll surged 28,793.

Moreover, a total of 43,503 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 310 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.71 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 783.

Statistics 8 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,503

Positive Cases: 310

Positivity %: 0.71%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 783 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 8, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 283 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,247,066.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 11,844.

Furthermore, a total of 477,119 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 443,610 in Punjab, 180,471 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,989 in Islamabad, 33,514 in Balochistan, 34,586 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,414 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.