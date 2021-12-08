Indian Gen Bapin Rawat reportedly dies in helicopter clash

On Wednesday, an Indian Army helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board, crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, reportedly killing General and eleven others.

Three people have been rescued from the crash, all suffering serious injuries, as per India Today. The injured have been moved to the Wellington cantonment for treatment.

According to sources, CDS Bipin Rawat’s staff and family members were on board the Mi-series chopper along with him when it crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu, ANI news agency reported.

Search and rescue operations have been launched from nearby military bases.

(Developing story)