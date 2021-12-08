Reshuffle on the cards in the Punjab Cabinet

LAHORE: According to well-informed sources, reshuffles in the Punjab cabinet are in the works.

According to well-placed sources, the Punjab administration is considering modifying Bao Rizwan’s ministry, which he now holds as the province’s climate minister.

The minister was facing outrage over his bad performance in controlling the increasing threat of smog and he walked away from the cabinet meeting over the differences on the LB polls, the sources added.

Bao Rizwan is a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allied party, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and before the reshuffling, the PML-Q will be taken into confidence.

Following Aleem Khan’s resignation, numerous names are being considered for the position of food minister.

On December 7, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar accepted Abdul Aleem Khan’s resignation as a senior minister.

In a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar last month, the Punjab minister presented his resignation.