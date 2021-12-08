Pregnant woman in Larkana kicks out by hospital

The tragic incident happened in Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Larkana where the administration of the hospital threw out a pregnant woman when she sat on a staff chair.

Meanwhile, the woman later gave birth to a child in a car parked at the hospital compound and the car was covered by draping clothes on it.

However, a video of the pregnant woman went viral on social media on Wednesday in which it could be seen that she was asked to leave the Sheikh Zayed Hospital OPD when she sat in a chair.

A social worker recorded the whole incident but the administration didn’t help her and watched the incident as silent spectators.