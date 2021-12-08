PM Khan shares clip of huge attendance at talent hunt programme

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter shared a clip of “massive youth presence” at Monday’s Kamyab Jawan talent hunt programme at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

“Massive youth attendance at Kamyab Jawan talent hunt programme in Islamabad on Monday,” Prime Minister Khan wrote in the Twitter post, sharing the video.

In another tweet, he wrote, “We are reforming our sports structure and making more sports grounds so we can make Pakistan a great sporting nation.”

Massive youth attendance at Kamyab Jawan talent hunt programmme in Islamabad on Monday. pic.twitter.com/TfLu4VcxpC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 8, 2021

Earlier, on Monday, PM Khan inaugurated the country’s historic Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive. The drive is part of four projects worth Rs4 billion being started in the country to keep the youth engaged in extracurricular and sports activities.

However, the event, in its first phase, consists of 12 games including hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, ski, judo, boxing and Athletics.

Although, under this drive, sports competitions will be held for young people aged 11 to 25, including women across the country.