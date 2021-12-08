Saudi ambassador vows to continue healthy relations with Pakistan

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan has said that that his country wants to have healthy ties with Pakistan with lot of respect, Daily Times reported.

He was speaking at the dinner he hosted in honour of senior journalists and anchors in Islamabad on Tuesday night.

Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki said KSA had always stood by Pakistan in testing times, and would continue to do so in future as well. “The people of both the countries love each other,” he remarked.

Al-Maliki said that both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were allies when it came to regional and international issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that the kingdom had always assisted in Pakistan whenever it was in crisis. “For Pakistan, Saudi Arabia is not only time-tested friend but also a brotherly country,” he said, and hoped that the monetary assistance given by the country to Pakistan only a few days back would help the latter strengthen its economy.