PM Imran to launch Micro Health Insurance programme for K-P

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Micro Health Insurance Programme during his day-long visit to Peshawar on Wednesday.

Under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, micro health insurance will provide free medical services worth Rs1 million annually to 7.5 million families in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The premier will also meet the chief minister and governor of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and hold meetings with the political leadership in Peshawar.

Imran will attend the registration ceremony of the Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme where Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar will give a detailed briefing.

The Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme will provide groceries to about 20 million families comprising up to 130 million people, who are financially vulnerable.

Moreover, the prime minister will interact with representatives of the traders’ association and the Karyana (grocery) Alliance.

The premier will also distribute cheques under the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government’s programme of financial assistance to cleric of mosques.