Interim bail granted to Aijaz Jakhrani for 10 days

SUKKUR: On Wednesday, an accountability Court Sukkur granted interim bail to Sindh chief minister’s aide Aijaz Jakhrani for 10 days.

The court ordered Jakhrani to appear in the hearing on December 17.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur investigated two graft references against Aijaz Jakhrani.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) yesterday extended the bail of Jakhrani in assets beyond income and abuse of power references.

The high court extended Jakhrani’s bail till January 12.

The bail plea was heard by a single bench composed of referee judge, Justice Nadeem Akhtar. The case was forwarded to the referee judge by the SHC chief justice following the difference of opinion amongst a two-member bench.

The anti-graft watchdog had fined Jakhrani and four others for alleged corruption worth Rs740 million in a reference, whereas, the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are facing charges of Rs360 million graft in another accountability reference.

On November 6, an accountability court had indicted Aijaz Jakhrani and others in assets beyond means case.