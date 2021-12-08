In an illegal construction case, SHC summons DG SBCA

KARACHI: In an illegal construction case, the Sindh High Court (SHC) summoned the director-general (DG) of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Wednesday.

On December 24, the DG SBCA has been ordered to appear in person before the court. The illegal construction matter is being heard by the SHC bench.

Showing resentment over the rapid transfers of the SBCA officials, the court summoned the DG of the authority to appear before the court and explain the issue.

The officers get rapidly transferred from whom the report is being summoned, the bench remarked and added that is this the way to avoid implementing court orders?

The bench observed that rapid transfers of the SBCA officers are being done to defy court orders.

On December 24, the SHC summoned the DG SBCA and asked the secretary of local bodies to investigate officer transfers.

In a case involving unlawful constructions in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Block C, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had previously ordered the registration of FIRs against the builder, plot owner, and officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).