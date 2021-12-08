SHC extends stay order on new sugarcane price

On Wednesday, the Sindh High Court prolonged the stay order against the new sugarcane price set by the Sindh government.

The HC bench heard sugar mills owners petition against the sugarcane price.

However, the provincial government had fixed the price of the sugarcane at Rs250 per 40 kilograms.

The bench, with the approval of the parties, adjourned further hearing of the case until December 15.

Moreover, Sindh’s 17 sugar mills have challenged the new price in a petition calling the price unviable for the millers.

The controversy over the sugarcane price has been a regular feature of the crushing season for the last several years.

The high court has restrained the government from taking any action against the petitioners.

The Sindh Cabinet session proposed the beginning of the crushing season by November 15.

On the other, adviser to the CM on Agriculture, Manzoor Wassan also briefed the provincial cabinet on the support price of the wheat.

The government of Sindh had fixed the support price of 40 KG wheat at Rs2000 for the harvest season of 2020-21, the adviser said. The federal government, however, fixed the support price of 40 KG wheat at Rs1800 for the 2020-21 season, provincial adviser briefed.

“Agriculture department had proposed increase in the wheat support price owing to hike in input prices particularly in fertilizer and diesel rates,” he said.

The cabinet directed the agriculture department to consult over the support price of wheat with the stakeholders.