How to use Google’s Gmail app to make voice and video calls

Google Chat inside the Gmail app on iOS and Android now supports one-on-one audio and video calls.

This new tool was first revealed in September, but it was just recently made available to customers of Google Workspace, G Suite, and personal Google accounts.

Users could previously make calls from within the Gmail app, but only after inviting them to a Google Meet video conference conversation. For calls, you can now use the simple phone and video icons in the top right corner of each one-on-one conversation.

The new feature only works for one-on-one calls. For group voice or video calls, users will still need to follow the old invite route.

Here’s how you can make voice and video calls from the Gmail app:

Open the Gmail app

Start a conversation with somebody using the Chat tab

Select the call or video call button in the top-right of the chat