Pakistan’s strong ties with Bahrain top priority, says COAS

On Tuesday, Commander of King Hamad University Hospital, Bahrain Major General Doctor Sheikh Salman Bin Ateyatallah Al-Khalifa called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, healthcare and Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive COVID-19 eradication were discussed,

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with Bahrain and strong defense, diplomatic and economic relations were its priority.

The army chief lauded Bahrain’s support to building King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences, Islamabad.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s response in controlling COVID-19, role in Afghan situation & regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.