Pakistan, Belgium vow to boost trade ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes met here on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

In a meeting held at the Egmont Palace, the two sides expressed commitment to boost ties particularly in areas of trade, education, and science and technology.

This is the first visit of a Pakistani foreign minister to Belgium in a decade.

Qureshi expressed confidence that the two governments would collaborate in diverse fields for the benefit of their people. He updated his counterpart on the atrocities carried out by India in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Wilmes thanked FM Qureshi for the facilitation extended by Pakistan in the safe evacuation of the Belgian nationals from Afghanistan after the fall of government in August.