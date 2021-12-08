CCAC estimates cotton production at 9.1 million bales

The Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) on Tuesday estimated the total production of cotton during the crop season 2021-22 at 9.1 million bales in the country.

The committee which met here under the Chairmanship of Technical Advisor Dr Akmal Sidiq, ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) for the third time, estimated 5.168 million bales in Punjab, 3.5 million bales in Sindh, 0.43 million in Balochistan and 0.004 million bales in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chairman welcomed the participants in the meeting and appreciated the stakeholders’ interest and participation in the process of cotton crop assessment.

Dr Khalid Abdullah, Cotton Commissioner, presented an overview of the cotton production scenario in the country. Dr Abdul Qayum, DG Crop Reporting Services Govt of Punjab assessed the production of 5.168 million bales from its earlier assessment of 5.44 million bales.

However, Sindh retained its earlier assessment of 3.5 million bales. Grower members and representatives of PCGA were of the view that the production of Punjab province would be lower than what the provincial government has assessed.

Representatives of Provincial Governments of Punjab and Sindh, Plant Protection Department (PPD), Trading Cooperation of Pakistan (TCP), Federal Seed Certification & Registration Department (FSC&RD), Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and Pakistan Kissan Ittehad attended the meeting.