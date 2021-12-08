Gold price surges to Rs101,400 per 10g

International gold prices went up around 0.30 percent on Tuesday amid the risk-off market mood-driven US dollar retreat.

Gold in the international market was available at $1,784.30 per ounce after gaining $4.80 at 1300 hours GMT. The price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan, meanwhile, increased to Rs101,400 after gaining Rs600. Gold in the local market was available at Rs100,800 per 10 grams on Monday last. The relatively higher increase in gold value in the local market was due to depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

According to experts, gold is finding its feet as bulls aim for a test of the critical $1,792 supply zone. The risk-off market mood-driven US dollar retreat is aiding the bounce in gold price. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid the rally in the US Treasury yields.

The optimism surrounding the new Omicron coronavirus variant combined with China’s latest support measures to boost the economic growth have boded well for the risk sentiment. They said the risk-on mood favours the gold prices but the recent pick-up in the US inflation expectations joins the firmer US yields to weigh on the gold prices.

From a technical view, gold faces a resistance around $1,795. The latest rebound fails to overcome the 50-SMA level of $1,785, suggesting another dip towards the channel’s support line, near $1,760. Adding strength to the $1,761 support is an upward sloping trend line from September.

It’s worth noting that gold buyers will have to cross the 200-SMA level surrounding $1,810 for conviction, even if they manage to cross the aforementioned hurdles, namely $1,785 and $1,795.

If at all the gold bulls manage to keep reins past $1,810, $1,817 and the early November’s swing high near $1,832 can test the upside moves before the tops marked during July and September close to $1,834.