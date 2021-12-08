NPO to organise training on Dec 09

National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) is going to organize a webinar on “ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OH &S MS),” on Thursday, December 09. International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 45001:2018 is the first global OH&S MS standard that replaces Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series (OHSAS) 18001, according to the official NPO document. The ISO 45001 introduction training course would enable participants to comprehend the basic concept and principles of an occupational health and safety management system (OH&S MS). The program provides information on the standard clause, understands the management and technical requirements, maintains quality records, the most common non-conformance is standard maintenance. The program will consist of virtual group discussions, exercises, and activities. The session is designed especially for engineers, managers, directors, industrialists, environmental sciences, and engineering students.













