Silkbank and OLX Mall partner to offer even more convenience to credit card customers

Silkbank Limited, with its substantial market share in the credit cards segment, has partnered with OLX Mall, one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Pakistan to open up a world of convenience for its Credit Card customers.

This partnership will allow Silkbank Credit Card customers to shop online from OLX Mall and convert their transactions into installment plans with 0% mark-up for up to six months.

The signing ceremony was attended By Mr. Nouman Butt, Head Alliances, Loyalty & New Initiatives, Mr. Kaleem Sheikh, Regional Manager Loyalty and Alliances at Silkbank, Mr. Umair Munir, Country Manager E-Commerce & Mr. Syed Salman Bukhari, Head of Partnerships & Alliances in OLX Pakistan. On this occasion, Mr. Nouman Butt commented, “Witnessing the growing trend of online shopping in Pakistan, we found it imperative to align our strategic goals with the intention of providing convenience to our Credit Card customers. This promising partnership allows us to serve our customers better.”

Mr. Umair Munir, Country Manager, E-Commerce in OLX Pakistan, said: “It is an absolute privilege to be able to strengthen our vision of providing unparalleled online shopping solutions by signing an agreement with Silkbank Limited, the bank that is a mark of innovation and excellence when it comes to credit cards in the country.”