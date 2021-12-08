Fast bowler Olivier returns to South Africa squad for India series

JOHANNESBURG : Fast bowler Duanne Olivier was on Tuesday named in a 21-man South African squad for a three-Test series against India, starting in Centurion on December 26. India will play Test matches in Centurion, Johannesburg and Cape Town on their tour of South Africa which starts later this month, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday. The first world championship Test will start at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The second Test will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3-7 with the final Test scheduled for Newlands in Cape Town from January 11-15. The Test series will be followed by three one-day internationals, the first two in Paarl on January 19 and 21 and the third at Newlands on January 23. The one-day matches were originally part of the International Cricket Council’s World Cup Super League, but the CSA said in a separate announcement that was no longer the case.

With South Africa hit by travel restrictions following the discovery of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of coronavirus, CSA announced last week the tour will be played under strict bio-secure conditions. India, who earlier on Monday completed a Test series win against New Zealand in Mumbai, will travel to South Africa by chartered flight and will go straight into bio-secure accommodation in the Gauteng region for the first two Tests.

The 29-year-old Olivier signed a Kolpak deal with Yorkshire in 2019 and declared that he wanted to qualify for England. He spent three seasons with the English county. The strongly-built fast bowler returned to the South African domestic system this season and in four first-class matches for the Johannesburg-based Lions team has taken 28 wickets at an average of 11.10. Olivier took 48 wickets in 10 Tests before signing for Yorkshire, including a man of the series performance of 24 wickets at an average of 14.70 in 2018/19.

Olivier’s success was built on hostile, short-pitched bowling on helpful pitches in Centurion, Johannesburg and Cape Town — the venues for the upcoming series against India. He had a relatively modest return of 75 wickets at an average of 32.42 in 25 first-class matches for Yorkshire. The 21 players named by Cricket South Africa provide cover in all departments in case of injuries. The players will go into a bio-secure environment for the duration of the Test series. There are six uncapped players in an expanded squad, including three fast bowlers in Glenton Stuurman, Marco Jansen and Sisanda Magala. Other uncapped players are batsmen Sarel Erwee and Ryan Rickelton and off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen.

Squad:

Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wkt).

Fixtures:

December 26-30, first Test, Centurion

January 3-7, second Test, Johannesburg

January 11-15, third Test, Cape Town

January 19, first one-day international, Paarl

January 21, second one-day international, Paarl

January 23, third one-day international, Cape Town