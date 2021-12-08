Lahore Open Polo Championship BN-DP, Master Paints, Rijas-MP win openers

LAHORE: BN-Diamond Paints, Master Paints and Rijas-Master Paints won the opening day matches of the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 which started at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Tuesday. The first match of the day was contested between BN-Diamond Paints and Monnoo Polo and after a good battle, BN-Diamond Paints emerged triumphant with a margin of 7-4. Ahmed Ali Tiwana was the hero of the day from the winning team as he showed superb polo skills and techniques in hammering five fantastic goals while his teammate Agha Musa Ali Khan was also in good form and contributed with a brilliant brace. On the other hand, Iranian player Amir Reza Behboudi though played well and pumped in all the four goals, but his efforts were futile in the end.

The second encounter of the day between Master Paints and Guard Group proved to be a one-sided affair, where Master Paints fully prevailed over their opponents and just conceded one goal to win the match by 5-1. English player Evan Power emerged as star of the day for Master Paints with an impressive display of horse and mallet. He contributed three tremendous goals from the winning side while Haye brothers, Usman Haye and Bilal Haye, also amused the spectators with their convincing games and converted one goal each. The losing side’s contribution came from Arib Ali Malik, who scored just one goal.

The third and last match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter, where Rijas-Master Paints faced tough fight from spirited Coca Cola Team before winning the match with a narrow margin of 6-5. Mannuel Carranza was in sublime form as he not only played outstanding polo but also fired in fabulous four goals while his fellow player Mumtaz Abbas Niazi also played well with horse and mallet and banged in a beautiful brace. The losing side contributors were Tomas Reinoso and Waqas Khan, who slammed in four and one goal respectively.