Manchester United to face Gerrard’s Villa in FA Cup third round

LONDON: Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard till take his Aston Villa side to Old Trafford for a FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City drew lower league opposition on Monday. Villa beat United away 1-0 earlier this season under former boss Dean Smith prior to his sacking which paved the way for Gerrard to return to the Premier League. National League side Chesterfield will travel to European champions Chelsea. Liverpool host Shrewsbury, while City travel to League Two Swindon. Holders Leicester were paired at home to Watford in one of two other all-Premier League ties along with Leeds’ trip to West Ham. The ties will be played from January 7-10. Draw in full: Boreham Wood/St Albans v AFC Wimbledon Yeovil v Bournemouth Stoke v Leyton Orient Swansea v Southampton Chelsea v Chesterfield Liverpool v Shrewsbury Cardiff v Preston Coventry v Derby Burnley v Huddersfield West Brom v Brighton Kidderminster v Reading Leicester v Watford Mansfield v Middlesbrough Hartlepool v Blackpool Hull v Everton Bristol City v Fulham Tottenham v Morecambe Millwall v Crystal Palace Port Vale v Brentford Swindon v Manchester City Wigan v Blackburn Luton v Harrogate Birmingham v Plymouth Manchester United v Aston Villa Wolves v Sheffield United Newcastle v Cambridge Barnsley v Ipswich/Barrow Peterborough v Bristol Rovers West Ham v Leeds QPR v Rotherham Charlton v Norwich Nottingham Forest v Arsenal.