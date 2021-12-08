Fawad Khan impresses everyone with impeccable singing skills

A video of singer and actor Fawad Khan singing a famous Bollywood song by Kishore Kumar in his birthday party in Dubai is going viral.

The video sees the rock band Entity Paradigm’s co-vocalist doing a rendition of Kishore Kumar’s hit soundtrack “Dilbar meray kab tak mujhay” from Amitabh Bachchan’s film Satte Pay Satta.

The viral clip, that made rounds on Instagram, got thousands of likes and shares from the users of the picture and video-sharing social media application.

The Khoobsurat star and his wife Sadaf Fawad hosted many stars from the entertainment industry namely Bilal Lashari, Mohib Mirza, Ammara Hikmat among others in the party.

Fawad Khan released the album Irtiqa when he was part of the rock band. The singles included Fitrat, Barzakh, Kahan Hai Tu, Hamein Aazma, Aghosh, Waqt and Hamesha.

Apart from his superb singing skills, the 40-year-old has proved his mettle in the drama and film industry as well.

His superhit projects include Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 and Parey Hut Love.

The actor has worked in Bollywood projects with his debut film Khoobsurat. He then worked in Kapoor & Sons along with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.