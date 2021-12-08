Zeb releases new song ‘Tum Saath Ho’

Renowned singer/composer Zeb Bangash, popular for her melodious voice and distinctive style, recently announced the release of her new song ‘Tum Saath Ho’.

The song titled ‘Tum Saath Ho,’ a peppy homage to Pakistani Pop Music from the 80’s, is a collaboration with the leading actor and singer of the industry, Haroon Shahid. The release of the teaser on Social media last week has been met with much anticipation from fans of both artists who still remember their last chart-topping collaboration “Sambhal Sambhal” from Shoaib Mansoor’s Film, ‘Verna.’

‘Tum Saath Ho’ has been composed by Haroon Shahid, produced by Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi and the music video is shot by the musician and visual artist Nouman Javaid. The song is available to stream on the music platform ‘Room Files’ by Bossmenn.

“Working with Haroon on this song has been thoroughly enjoyable'” commented Zeb Bangash. “Haroon and I don’t hang out all the time yet every time we work on music together we really connect and I always like the sound that comes out in the end – funky with hints of nostalgia. This song in particular has a new age Nazia and Zoheb vibe. I wanted to be a part of Room Files, because above everything else, I feel it’s important to support talented artists on independent new music. We must stick together as an industry.” “From listening to her songs in Coke Studio, like Bibi Sanam Janam and Chal Diye, and singing songs like ‘Sambhal Sambhal’ and ‘Hum Tum’ with Zeb, we have surely come a long way,” said an excited Haroon Shahid.

Zeb Bangash has carved a space for herself in the industry that is both mainstream and uniquely her own. Recently we heard her as the voice of the Women of Steel for the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan.’

Zebunnisa Bangash, popularly known as Zeb Bangash is a renowned Pakistani singer and composer. The talented singer has appeared in five seasons of Coke Studio since 2009, giving us landmark hits like Aja Re More Saiyyan, Roshe, Dilruba Na Raazi and Chal Diye. Since then, Zeb has performed songs across borders as well including her solo song ‘Ajnabi’ in the Bollywood film Madras Café ‘Sooha Saha’ in Highway and ‘Haminastu’ in Fitoor. Back home she has lent her voice for iconic hits like ‘Sambhal Sambhal’ from Verna, ‘Bekaraan’ from Superstar and ‘Moray Saiyyan’ from ‘Parey Hutt Love’ as well as the multiple award winning OST for the drama serial ‘Diyar-e-Dil.’