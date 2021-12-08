All you need to know about Katrina and her Kashmiri father

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal this week, was born in Hong Kong on 16 July 1983.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor was born to a Kashmiri Muslim whose name is Mohammad Kaif; while her mother is of a British origin whose name is Suzanne Turcott, a lawyer and charity worker.

Kaif’s parents divorced when she was a child. Later, her father moved to the United States.

Katrina Kaif had once said her father had no influence on her or her siblings while they were growing up, and they were raised by their mother.

“When I see friends who have wonderful fathers who are like pillars of support for their families, I say, if only I had that. But instead of complaining, I should be grateful for all the other things I have,” soon-to-be bride had said on her father’s absence in her life.

During an interview with Indian media in 2009, Katrina had said she was not in touch with her father.

Katrina, who is a “firm believer in God”, was brought up to practise all faiths as her mother is a Christian and her father is Muslim.