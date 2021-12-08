Zarnish says she loves the Professor from ‘Money Heist’

Actress Zarnish Khan seems like an avid follower of Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel and had a few words to say about the protagonist the “Professor”. The celebrity took to social media application Instagram to confess her love with the character played by Alvaro Morte in the Netflix Spanish action crime-thriller web show.

“AHHH HOW MUCH I LOVE THIS CHARACTER,” she wrote.

Money Heist came to an end following the conclusion of its Part 5 Volume 2 in December. The show took the entertainment industry by storm over the years and it became a phenomenon. The initial two seasons were based on the gang, led by the Professor, minting millions of euros while keeping its employees hostage and making them do their work. The remaining three seasons saw the gang teaming up once against to launder gold from the Royal Bank of Spain.

The show has an overall rating of four out of five stars.

The cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Alba Flores, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Peric, Enrique Arce, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo De la Serna, Najwa Nimri, Paco Tous and Belén Cuesta among others.