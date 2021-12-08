Meet Gujarati foodie making waves in Pakistan

It is rare not to find a Gujarati who is not a foodie. But what makes Alina Maniar stand out is that she has been popularising Gujarati cuisine in Karachi, where she lives. Alina belongs to an elite family in Karachi that stayed on In Pakistan after Partition. She did a course in Digital Marketing but that was not what she wanted to do in life. So she leaned on her writing skills and love for communication on social media.

Currently, Alina is a very popular food blogger, much loved among Pakistan’s upmarket youth, with over 30,000 followers across the globe.

Talking to Mirror, Alina says, “We landed up on this side of the border due to Partition. Our surname ‘Maniar’ identifies us as Gujarati. My family says anybody with the ‘Maniar’ surname in both countries is somehow related to us. There are about 3.5 million Gujarati-speaking people in Pakistan. I have many Gujarati friends and our family speaks the native language at home, but Urdu gets mixed in our words. My grandparents could read and write Gujarati and I am also looking forward to learning it one day. We cook Gujarati food at home. I like Gujarati cuisine more than Pakistani food, with ‘dhokla’ being my favourite.” About food blogging, she says, “Food connects people. Every food item has a story. Imagine you are having fafda with chutney while reading a book. Now, the next time you open that book, you’ll remember you read it while eating fafda. Food creates a memory and I want people to experience this. Sadly, we do not get Gujarati food in Karachi. However, posting about homemade food isn’t a bad idea. My objective is to showcase Pakistan to the world the way people do not get to see it in the media.”

Alina’s hobby of food blogging gets her some money, but the love she gets from her audience gives her a high. Fond stories of family members’ visits to Ahmedabad and Dhandhuka run in the family, although she has never been to Gujarat.

She is looking forward to doing that soon and treats herself with mango shrikhand, bhakharvadi and fafda and shops on the streets. The mohanthal and ghevar that were sent by relatives from Ahmedabad have left the whole family yearning for more. Alina says they have always found Indians very welcoming during the visits here.