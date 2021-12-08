Opp committing ‘political suicide’ by opposing expats’ right to vote

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said the opposition was committing ‘political suicide’ by participating in a campaign launched by some elements against provision of voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis.

“It appears that only the PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] is responsible for welfare of the overseas Pakistanis, but the fact is that the entire Diaspora is not associated with the party,” he said while talking to the media persons after a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad said it was beyond his comprehension that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were taking part in a campaign launched to deny right of vote to 10 million expats whose families lived in Pakistan.

Fawad said Bilawal Bhutto’s objection to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the elections was also beyond understanding, as he had lived abroad for many years.

He said the stance of the PTI was that the opposition should first understand the EVMs’ workings and then give their opinion on the matter.