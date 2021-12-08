Former UN chief meets Punjab governor; regional peace discussed

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met former UN President Volkan Bozkir. They discussed the Kashmir, Palestine and other issues. Governor Punjab urged the UN to play its role in ending atrocities against Kashmiris and Palestinians. The issues facing the people of Afghanistan and peace were also discussed.

According to the details issued from Governor House, Lahore, during his visit to Turkey, Mohammad Sarwar met with former UN President Volkan Bozkir. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also briefed Volkan Bozkir about the steps being taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to restore peace in Afghanistan and the situation regarding the atrocities committed by the Indian security forces upon the Kashmiri people.

During the meeting, the former President of the United Nations Volkan Bozkir reaffirmed his commitment to protect human rights in Kashmir and to play a role for peace and stability in Afghanistan and said that the United Nations has always been committed to peace and the protection of human rights, and peace is the key to progress around the world.

During the meeting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that in Kashmir, 855 days have passed since the worst lockdown by the Indian government and security forces and Indian forces are not only killing innocent Kashmiris but also extra judicially killings are taking place. The people of Kashmir do not even have basic human rights. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the issue of Kashmir and a strong and stable Afghanistan is the greatest need of the hour for peace in the region, which requires the United Nations as well as the global powers to play their role. Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will fully support all the steps taken for the establishment of peace and Pakistan has always been playing a leading role for peace.