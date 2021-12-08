Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss cooperation on skills education

Governor of Technical and Vocational Training Corporation Dr. Ahmed Bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid and Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, Shafqat Mahmood, discussed in detail the importance of skills education in future and alignment of the same in light of emerging technologies as well as market needs

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia where he met with Dr. Ahmad Bin Fahd at TVTC, HQs Riyadh, said through a press release issued here on Tuesday. Mr. Shafqat Mahmood highlighted various TVET reforms/initiatives taken under the Hunarmand Pakistan Skills for all programs being executed by NAVTTC, Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Pakistan. He also appreciated the model of customized colleges for skills through the Public Pvt Partnership of TVTC KSA. In order to enhance cooperation in the Technical and Vocational Training stream, understanding on the following significant points was reached; both sides will work out cooperation to determine benchmarking in certifications. This will allow both countries to understand each other’s skills sector, requirements, and training. It was agreed that TVTC, KSA will offer advanced training programs for Pakistani students through its digital colleges. To work out a system for “Train the Trainers”, where experts in various fields from Pakistan will come to train Saudi teachers and vice versa.

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood the other day visited Imam Mohammad ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh, where he was received and welcomed by Prof. Ahmed S. Al Aameri, President of the University along with Vice Rectors of various departments. According to a press release received here on Tuesday, the president of the university gave a detailed presentation on the scope and contribution of the university in higher education as well as its close networking with top Pakistani universities, which was appreciated by the visiting minister. The minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing brotherly ties in education, which reflects in the fact that the Pro-Chancellor and President of International Islamic University Islamabad are from KSA. The president in his capacity as Pro-Chancellor of IIUI assured that meaningful efforts shall be made to make IIUI one of the best institutions of higher learning.