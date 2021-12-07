NAB a nightmare for PML-N’s incompetent leaders: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was like a nightmare for incompetent and corrupt leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Those who are trembling in the name of accountability are trying to make NAB controversial,” he said in a tweet while reacting to a statement of PML-N’s senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He also highlighted the importance of accountability of corrupt elements and making them answerable before the law.

Gill said incompetent leaders of the PML-N, during their rule they first weakened the institutions and now making them controversial for personal gains.

He said the public had already exposed the ‘corrupt alliance’ forged by the Pakistan Democratic Movement; and now they [masses] could not be misled.

He expressed confidence that the country would move on the path to progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan.