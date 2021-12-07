Long march to be limited to only announcement, says Khawar

Punjab government’s spokesman Hasaan Khawar has said the PDM is waiting spring season as it announced March for the long march. He said the autumn season would prevail for opposition by 2023 and the long march would be limited to announcement only. The PDM is pursuing a vague agenda by announcing to hold another long march as their politics would face another defeat on 23 March.

He said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman is used to benefiting from others while Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz are unconcerned about the long march and are enjoying while singing songs. The record decrease in NA-133 votes has unnerved N-League and it should be worried about its bleak political future, he added.

The N-League and S-League would have been defeated if PPP had worked hard, he said and maintained that by-election was a lacklustre activity without PTI. Had there been a PTI candidate, the guarantees of joint candidate of N-League and S-League would have been confiscated. Both leagues should be worried about a record decrease in their votes as NA-133 voters have totally rejected N-League’s narrative and achieving a difficult political achievement vis-a-vis PPP is writing on the wall.

The so-called politics of those raising hollow slogans has been buried in the by-elections, he concluded.

Hasaan Khawar has said that the PTI government believes in proactive approach when bigger problems appear, instead of hiding behind useless sloganeering like Shareefs did. For the last fifty years, the model of governance has been that the issues have been politicized but no solution has been found.

The PTI government broke this tradition and launched welfare development projects. He said that on the direction of Sardar Usman Buzdar, rainwater storage tanks are being constructed at 9 places in Lahore where rain water used to stand for days.

These projects will be completed between February and March next year. While commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said that the PDM announced in November last year that the government would be overthrown by January 2021, but government is still in place. Hasaan Khawar added that PDM had announced the date of Long March to find a way to escape the usual embarrassment. Old promises of PDM are a clear record of their seriousness. SACM added that the government was aware of effects of inflation on common man, hence the launch of Ehsaas Ration Program with Rs. 120 billion.

The program will also be ideal in terms of providing 30% subsidy on various items in an unquestionably transparent manner.