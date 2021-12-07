5 accused making video of woman’s torture arrested

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that accused of making video of abuse and torture of women viral in Faislabad market do not deserve any sympathy.

He said that as per directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar, police have arrested all the accused involved and further legal action is being taken against them. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that as soon as the incident was reported, he had directed the arrest of all the accused. Upon which Faislabad police arrested two accused at night whereas police under leadership of CPO Faisalabad arrested 03 more accused.

The IG Punjab said that Punjab Police have been following the policy of zero tolerance on incidents of violence, harassment and abuse of women and children and the culprits of this incident would also be punished severely by the court.

In addition, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident of setting fire to a woman selling clothes in Sargodha.

IG Punjab sought report of the incident from RPO Sargodha and directed to arrest the accused involved in the incident as soon as possible and take strict legal action. Sargodha police while taking a timely action arrested two accused namely Abdul Jabbar and Muhammad Tauseef. IG Punjab directed DPO Sargodha to liaise with the victim and review all aspects to ensure timely delivery of justice to the victim.