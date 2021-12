FUI teams participated in the opening ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Sports Gala jointly organized by HEC and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) from (06-09) December 2021 at Sports Complex, Islamabad.

The event was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on 06th December 2021. The FUI is taking part in 7x games including, athletics, football, squash, boxing, tennis, handball, and volleyball.