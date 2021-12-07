Dr. M Tanveer completes PhD Mathematics

Dr. Muhammad Tanveer SSE (Maths) Government High School Rahwali Gujranwala Cantt has completed PhD Mathematics from prestigious alma mater Government College University, Lahore. Vice Chancellor GCU Lahore Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi issued notification regarding his completion of PhD degree. Dr. Muhammad Tanveer has written his thesis titled “Heat transfer in natural convective flows of nanofluids between vertical channels under supervision of Prof. Dr. Saif Ullah. He had served as president Chawla Mathematical Society and winner of Shaikh Safdar Ali Gold Medal during his BS and M.Phil studies at GCU Lahore. His colleagues and family wish him much more success in future.













