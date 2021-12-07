The PDM Agenda

If “timing is everything” is the first lesson taught in Politics 100, the grand opposition alliance were clearly absent that day. Just a while ago, Pakistan Democratic Movement was being hailed as finally back from its deep slumber. But their watch-out mantra again seems to lose its steam. The saffron-clad Maulana may huff and puff all he wants, but no grandiose can make up for the soft-peddled deadline. If the opposition believes it can arouse public sentiment by labelling its storming of the citadel an “anti-inflation” march, the major parties are in for a huge surprise. Or are they? Because even a whiff of political astuteness is enough to spot a sinking ship. And a campaign that has been nothing but talk, talk and a little more talk would ultimately end down in the dumps. What had started as a much-needed platform to tie the government to its feet has clearly fallen flat as those at its centre stage cannot see eye to eye on a single agenda item. First, there was a swirling talk of a long march to Islamabad to go for the jugular. Amid breaking and making of internal ties, that plan has long faded without a trace. There might be a consultive session here and a press conference there, but call it performance anxiety, the big guns are visibly reluctant to put on a power show.

The heated declaration about en masse resignations had instantaneously bounced back because the PPP slammed its foot down on parliamentary superiority. We won’t let the extra-constitutional forces shuffle the deck, it screamed. Why should we trifle away our driving seat in Sindh, the Bilawal camp meant! It was only because of Maulana’s determination to push-start the halted ginger group that this too-far-away-in-the-future date reared its head. Unluckily for him, the threat to give away chieftainship won’t work every time. Gathering all players in the ground is one thing but ironing out a team–especially one that gets the trophy–is not children’s play. It can only be hoped that this time, the movement would deliver on the hype because the masses are getting increasingly bored of the usual punchlines. The overwhelming crowds that individual parties attract at rallies may suggest otherwise. Still, provocative attacks only go so far if they are not backed by a solid plan. Even if those putting their weight behind the opposition alliance buy every single accusation against the ruling party, how can words do the miraculous swish; dethrone Islamabad; relieve the entire country from the inflation burden and go on to make honey and milk flow through the land? *