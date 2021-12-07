Will not spare people resorting to violence in the name of religion says PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that from now on, the government will not spare anyone found resorting to violence in the name of religion.

“From now on, if anyone is found using religion, especially resorting to violence in the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the government will not spare them,” he said while addressing a condolence reference for the Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana at Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Khan said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent as a blessing for the entire human race, not just Muslims. “His message was based on two principles: humanity and justice; these two traits distinguish humans from animals,” he said, adding that what happened in Sialkot was an example of “might is right” a rule that prevails in the jungle, but has no place in human societies.

Imran Khan also awarded Malik Adnan the person who tried to save the Sri Lankan factory manager from the mob attack during the “shameful” Sialkot incident with a certificate of appreciation and said that Malik Adnan by showing valor and humanity had made the whole county and nation proud.

Sri Lankan national, Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha, was working at a factory in Sialkot. Last week hundreds of people, including workers from the factory, had tortured him to death and later burnt his body over blasphemy allegations.

