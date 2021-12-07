Session of ECP to review report on PTI foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: According to sources, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called a critical meeting for December 9 (Thursday) to discuss the status of the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECPupper )’s authorities received the scrutiny committee’s report in the PTI foreign funding matter.

In view of the scrutiny committee’s report, the ECP’s top brass would undertake talks on the PTI foreign funding case.

The scrutiny committee had completed its report in the PTI foreign funding case that was forwarded to the higher authorities of the ECP last week.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, while informally talking to the journalists today, confirmed that the report of the scrutiny committee was received.

“I have the sealed report from the scrutiny committee on my table, but I haven’t seen it yet.” On Thursday, a closed session will be held to evaluate the findings.”

The CEC stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan will consider the report of the scrutiny committee after it has been de-sealed in the future session in order to determine the next course of action.