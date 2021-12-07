Visa issuance to Pakistani pilgrims for performing Umrah started today

On Tuesday (today) Hajj and Umrah Ministry of Saudi Arabian government as directed to issue visas to pilgrims of Pakistan for Umrah.

The Saudi ministry also issued the directive for the visas and now Pakistani pilgrims can fly directly to the kingdom for performing Umrah.

The pilgrims who had been vaccinated with double dose are exempted from spending time in quarantine in Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, Umrah pilgrims with a single dose will have to spend five days in quarantine.

Pakistani pilgrims have been appealed by the Saudi ministry to contact and select the government registered agents to obtain Saudi visas.