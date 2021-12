On Tuesday, the Punjab government is considering closing down private schools in smog-affected districts of the province for a one-month period, starting from December 15.

However, private schools opposed any such move. “Already, we have a delayed start to our academic sessions this year,” Alliance President Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi has remarked.

Moreover, the Private Schools’ Alliance has suggested to the government to change the school timings rather than going for their closure.