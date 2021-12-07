Condolence reference for Sialkot victim to be held today to express solidarity

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday (today), a condolence reference will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office, for the Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara who was lunched by a mob in Sialkot last week.

The reference is aimed to express solidarity with the grieved family and the Sri Lankan government and people over the tragic incident.

The event will be attended by federal cabinet members, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, academics and religious scholars, among others.

On the occasion, a certificate of appreciation will also be awarded to Malik Adnan, in recognition of his bravery in trying to rescue Kumara from being lynched.

Earlier, PM Imran saluted Adnan’s moral courage and bravery, and announced awarding him Tamgha-e-Shujaat.

On Monday, the mortal remains of the Sri Lankan national reached Colombo from Lahore airport, while an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted physical remand of 26 accused for 15 days for investigation.

Priyantha Kumara’s remains were repatriated with state honours.