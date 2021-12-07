Shah Rukh Khan to resume shooting of ‘Pathan’ from 15 December

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly resume shooting of his upcoming film Pathan on December 15.

The Yash Raj Films movie Pathan was put on hold in October due to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan legal battle in a drug case.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The shoot will continue for 15 to 20 days.

According to a report by the Pinkvilla, the Raees actor will shoot for Pathan from December 15 and for this a closed set has been set up in Mumbai.

Following the shooting of Pathan in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan will jet off for its international schedule.