Pakistan reports seven COVID-19 deaths, 232 new cases in last 24 hours

On Tuesday, the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that the country has reported 7 coronavirus deaths and 232 new cases in the last 24 hours (Monday).

After adding the fresh cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,287,393. However, the overall death toll surged 28,784.

Moreover, a total of 41,062 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 232 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.56 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 813.

 

However, as of yesterday, 319 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,246,783.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 11,826.

Furthermore, a total of  476,958 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 443,560 in Punjab,  180,412 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,960 in Islamabad, 33,509 in Balochistan,  34,580 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,414 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

 

